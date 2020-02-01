An animal sanctuary is seeking volunteers to cuddle with their pigs

(CNN) A South Carolina animal sanctuary is asking for volunteers to cuddle their rescue pigs.

Its goal is to place more than 100 of the pigs in households as pets. In the last year, 75 of the pigs have been adopted, the sanctuary told WIS.

But some of the remaining pigs need to develop a better relationship with humans before they are ready for adoption.

"These pigs weren't socialized because they lived in such large numbers," said Joshua Carpenter Costner, the sanctuary's director of operations, "We noticed how quickly a lot of them were coming around when we spent time with them, and in order to find them homes, we thought it was a good idea to have people start coming out."

Does loving-on sweet little faces like these seem like a good time? Then we have some GREAT news for you! We need piggy cuddlers!



Visit https://t.co/ukyFtZ09Dt to sign up!



Can't come visit? You can still make a difference in their https://t.co/mcFHyzcQz7 https://t.co/MkPVXFD686 pic.twitter.com/c6euFXjNp9 — Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary (@cottonbranch) January 29, 2020

Read More