February 1 isn't just the start of Black History Month. It's National Freedom day, created by a former slave commemorating abolition

(CNN) The first day of February is commonly seen as the beginning of Black History Month, but the day's significance actually goes much deeper.

It starts in 1863, when President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing slaves. But Lincoln knew that a proclamation wouldn't be enough -- leading to the creation of the 13th Amendment.

The 13th Amendment, which formally abolished slavery, was officially approved on February 1, 1865. Almost 100 years later, that day became known as National Freedom Day.

The mastermind behind National Freedom Day

It all began with Richard R. Wright, who at the time of the proclamation's signing was just 9 years old and enslaved, according to the National Constitution Center.

