Kobe Bryant's high school honors him at first home game since his death

(CNN) For the first time since the NBA legend that was their most famous alumnus died, the Lower Merion Aces played at Kobe Bryant Gymnasium.

The high school in the Philadelphia metropolitan area on Saturday afternoon honored Bryant — who played four years there before heading to the NBA as an 18-year-old — before the game.

There was a 33-second moment of silence and a video tribute. The school also re-unveiled a framed version of Bryant's No. 33 jersey, the uniform having recently been returned to the school after it was stolen. CNN affiliate WPVI reported in March that the replica jersey autographed by Bryant had been bought by a collector in China, who suspected it had been stolen and returned it.

Assistant Coach Doug Young, who played with Bryant at Lower Merion , told the crowd that the school was drawing solace by banding together as a family.

He talked about the joy brought to their games in the 1990s by Bryant's family.

Read More