How the Kansas City Chiefs got their name, and why it's so controversial

By Leah Asmelash, CNN

Updated 5:11 AM ET, Sat February 1, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs fans do the tomahawk chop before a game against the San Diego Chargers.
(CNN)On an average Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, one is bound to see some tomahawk chops. Maybe some Native American headdresses.

The stadium is the home of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, one of several American sports teams that copy Native American imagery and traditions. Now that the Chiefs will take the field for Super Bowl LIV, their customs and costumes are on full display.
How did the team, founded in 1959, come to have such a loaded name? And why does the practice of such cultural appropriation still endure?

How the Kansas City Chiefs got their name

    What makes all of this so intriguing is that the Chiefs' are named after a white man who impersonated Native American culture.
    Vincent Schilling, a Mohawk journalist who has covered sports and writes on Native American culture, says it started with, of all things, the Boy Scouts.
    The Tribe of Mic-O-Say is part of the Boy Scouts of America program, which was created by Harold Roe Bartle in 1925.
    Bartle was not a Native American, but claimed he was "inducted into a local tribute of the Arapaho people," according to Schilling's research. Bartle was called "Lone Bear," and went by the name Chief Lone Bear in his Mic-O-Say organization.
    Besides serving as Kansas City&#39;s mayor, Harold Roe Bartle, center, was a Boy Scout executive known for creating the Tribe of Mic-O-Say honor program.
    Besides serving as Kansas City's mayor, Harold Roe Bartle, center, was a Boy Scout executive known for creating the Tribe of Mic-O-Say honor program.
    Almost 40 years after the founding of Mic-O-Say, Bartle became the mayor of Kansas City, Missouri for two terms. Colloquially known as "chief," Bartle helped convince Lamar Hunt, owner of the Dallas Texans football team, to bring the team to Kansas City.
    In name-the-team competitions, "Chiefs" kept popping up as an option in connection to Bartle.
    So, they went with it.

    Why it's an issue

    It seems like an innocent original story. But, Schilling said, it's what's connected to the Chiefs' name that concerns him and many others -- things like the tomahawk chop or the headdresses fans regularly wear to games. The Chiefs open each game with a cheerleader riding a horse named Warpaint, while hitting a giant, native-style drum embellished with the team's logo.
    Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt bangs the drum before a game. Drums are important parts of Native culture.
