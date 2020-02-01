This Kansas hospital dressed its newborn babies like the Kansas City Chiefs

(CNN) With the Super Bowl coming up this Sunday, a Kansas hospital is getting into the spirit.

The University of Kansas Health System dressed some of the babies in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit like Chiefs players , with parental permission, of course.

The health system posted photos of the infants to its Facebook page , writing, "Because we treat them like Chiefs, they dressed the part!"

And these little ones are ready to hit the field.

Just look at this little guy. He just made a touchdown ... in our hearts.

