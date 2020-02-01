Jabbawockeez dance crew mimics a viral video of a hawk neck

(CNN) Like so many odd things on the internet, the hawk neck challenge began with a tweet.

A compilation Twitter page posted a video of a hawk, demonstrating its head stabilization. The effect is a bit mesmerizing, as the falconer moves the bird's body while its head remains still.

The original post got more than 300,000 likes, but when someone retweeted the video and quipped "Jabbawockeez have 24 hours to respond," that number exploded to 600,000.

Jabbawockeez have 24 hours to respond https://t.co/ChN82oAzR7 — Mikazuki Augus (@CallMeAlhaji) January 30, 2020

And Jabbawockeez, a hip-hop dance crew, did exactly that.

Pretty sure it's called Jabbawockeez neck challenge now.

