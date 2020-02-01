(CNN) Two people died Saturday morning in a fiery crash on Interstate 85 in suburban Atlanta, according to Gwinnett County police.

Crews arrived just before 8 a.m. to find multiple vehicles involved and a tanker truck and passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

According to a police news release, an unidentified liquid leaked from the tanker, caught on fire and spread through a storm drain, resulting in multiple fires across the interstate.

The fires have since been extinguished. The wreck and fires, which happened in the northbound lanes of I-85 at Jimmy Carter Boulevard, shut down those lanes for several hours, police said. Two northbound lanes reopened mid-afternoon.

Police have not reported what caused the accident or released details on the two people killed, pending notification of family members.

