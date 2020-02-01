(CNN) The US Postal Service has issued a Black Heritage Forever stamp in memory of Gwen Ifill, an African American woman who broke gender and racial barriers and became a role model for journalists.

The stamp, made available on Thursday just ahead of Black History Month, features a smiling Ifill in a photograph taken by Robert Severi in 2008. The stamp was designed by art director Derry Noyes.

It is the Postal Service's 43rd Black Heritage stamp in a series dedicated to honoring African American leaders and their contributions. Other stamps have honored the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Langston Hughes, Ella Fitzgerald, Malcolm X and Jackie Robinson.

Ifill was a pioneer for women and African Americans in journalism, becoming the first African American woman to host a major political talk show when she took the helm at PBS's "Washington Week in Review." She died on November 14, 2016, after battling endometrial cancer . She was 61.

"Gwen Ifill was a remarkable trailblazer who broke through gender and racial barriers," Deputy Postmaster General Ronald A. Stroman said in a statement . "The Postal Service is proud to celebrate Gwen's contribution as a remarkable journalist with this beautiful commemorative Forever stamp. Gwen was truly a national treasure, and so richly deserving of today's honor."

