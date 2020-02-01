(CNN)Sixty years ago, four African American college students quietly sat down at a whites-only Woolworth's lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina, and waited.
They kept waiting, despite receiving no service and requests to leave. The next day, they came back and waited all over again.
Within three days of their protest beginning, more than 300 students joined the "Greensboro Four" in their sit-in. In the following months, their actions sparked a wave of similar demonstrations in restaurants and other segregated spaces throughout the South, transforming the fight against Jim Crow-era segregation and marking a turning point in the civil rights movement.
Google is kicking off Black History Month with a doodle that commemorates the 60th anniversary of the Greensboro sit-ins.
Saturday's doodle comes from the Compton-based artist Karen Collins, who is also the founder of the African American Miniature Museum. This doodle is actually a photo of a diorama that depicts the "Greensboro Four" protesting racial segregation at the Woolworth's lunch counter on February 1, 1960.
"Organized by four Black college freshmen, the protest against segregation served as a catalyst for similar demonstrations throughout the nation," Collins wrote in a blog post. "Today's Doodle diorama not only pays homage to the sit-in, but also to everything that came as a result: changes in our country to make it more possible for ALL Americans—no matter their race, color, or creed—to live to their full potential."
Collins captures black history through dioramas
Collins has been creating dioramas that capture moments in black history for 24 years through the African American Miniature Museum, a project she started with her husband Eddie Lewis.
Collins had always wanted a dollhouse as a little girl, but as the daughter of a single mom, her family couldn't afford it, she wrote in a blog post. When she bought her first dollhouse 40-some years later, she discovered her passion for using dioramas to tell stories.