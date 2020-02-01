(CNN) Sixty years ago, four African American college students quietly sat down at a whites-only Woolworth's lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina, and waited.

They kept waiting, despite receiving no service and requests to leave. The next day, they came back and waited all over again.

Within three days of their protest beginning, more than 300 students joined the "Greensboro Four" in their sit-in. In the following months, their actions sparked a wave of similar demonstrations in restaurants and other segregated spaces throughout the South, transforming the fight against Jim Crow-era segregation and marking a turning point in the civil rights movement.

Google is kicking off Black History Month with a doodle that commemorates the 60th anniversary of the Greensboro sit-ins.

Saturday's doodle comes from the Compton-based artist Karen Collins, who is also the founder of the African American Miniature Museum . This doodle is actually a photo of a diorama that depicts the "Greensboro Four" protesting racial segregation at the Woolworth's lunch counter on February 1, 1960.

