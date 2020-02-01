The candidates for mayor in this Vermont town: two dogs and a goat

(CNN) The candidates competing for mayor in one small Vermont town don't have to pick a party -- or have opposable thumbs.

Ever since March 2019, the mayor of Fair Haven has been of the four-legged variety. Lincoln, a 3-year-old Nubian goat, is the current mayor.

Lincoln, a 3-year-old Nubian goat, is the incumbent in the mayoral race for the Town of Fair Haven.

Fair Haven has a town manager, a position held by a human. The honorary pet mayoral position started as a way to raise money to replace the community's elementary school's playground.

"It is a $5 registration fee to put your pet in the race," Town Manager Joe Gunter told CNN. "Any Fair Haven resident can cast a mayoral ballot. We are asking for donations on election day but they are not required to participate. Every little bit gets us that much closer to our goal."

The total goal? $80,000. Which is why town Police Chief Bill Humphries hopes that throwing K-9 Sammy's name into the race will raise more funds.

Read More