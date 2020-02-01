Forget snowmen. People are building Baby Yoda snow sculptures this year

(CNN) As winter weather continues across the country, people are getting creative.

Cut to these Baby Yoda snow sculptures, a huge upgrade from the basic snowman with a carrot nose.

Let Twitter user Karen show you how it's done.

Kudos to my Tosa neighbors who built a six foot tall Baby Yoda snowman!! ❄️♥️ pic.twitter.com/bLN3H536O1 — Karen (@kdub10s) January 25, 2020

"Kudos to my Tosa neighbors who built a six foot tall Baby Yoda snowman!!" she wrote.

Others are a little more closer to scale, even going as far as to color the snow green.