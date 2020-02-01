2 people shot to death after funeral at Florida church

(CNN) Two people were shot and killed Saturday afternoon after a funeral at a church in south Florida, according to a news release from the Riviera Beach Police.

The two victims were a 15-year-old male and an adult male, the release said.

The shooting occurred across from Victory City Church on W. 20th Street in Riviera Beach around 2:34 p.m. ET, according to the release. Riviera Beach is around 5 miles north of West Palm Beach.

Police said a gunfire detection device reported 13 rounds were fired.

Two other people, a female and another juvenile, were shot and are being treated at nearby hospitals, according to the release.

No arrests have been made at this point, the release said.

Read More