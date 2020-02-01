Mother and son charged with 'multi-million dollar' burglary at F1 heiress' house

London (CNN) Two people have been charged by detectives investigating a raid on Formula 1 heiress Tamara Ecclestone's home, where jewelry reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars was said to have been stolen.

London's Metropolitan Police confirmed that authorities investigating a high-value burglary in Kensington, west London, charged two people with conspiracy to commit burglary on Saturday.

According to the PA Media news agency, the pair were a Romanian mother and son -- cleaner and housemaid Maria Mester, 47, and bar worker Emil-Bogdan Savastru, 29.

Officers attended an address in Palace Green, Kensington on December 13 following reports of a burglary in which a number of items of jewelry were stolen, the Metropolitan Police said at the time.