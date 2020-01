Photos: The world's wonderful wetlands

February 2 is World Wetlands Day. This year, the theme is wetland biodiversity -- celebrating the varied wildlife that depends on rivers, lakes, marshes and mangroves.

Pictured, flamingos at the Ras al-Khor Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Dubai. This desert wetland of mudflats, lagoons and pools is on the banks of Dubai Creek. Scroll through to see more wetland wonderlands.