A man randomly threw a Super Bowl party for the homeless. 3 years later, he's hosting 15 across the US

(CNN) A chance encounter with a homeless man prompted YouTube personality Meir Kalmanson to throw a Super Bowl watch party three years ago for the homeless.

This weekend, the vlogger known as Meir Kay is hosting at least 15 such parties across the country with the help of volunteers and donors, he told CNN. Free food and camaraderie will be offered at a time when homelessness has risen nationwide, especially on the West Coast

"Ultimately, the mission of the Super Bowl party is less about the party," Kalmanson said. "It is just the stage for human beings to come together, put ... aside our differences, our struggles or challenges, and connect on a human level to show love, compassion."

He made a personal connection

Around the Super Bowl in 2017, a young man caught Kalmanson's attention as he was walking around New York, he recalled.

Read More