A man randomly threw a Super Bowl party for the homeless. 3 years later, he's hosting 15 across the US

(CNN)A chance encounter with a homeless man prompted YouTube personality Meir Kalmanson to throw a Super Bowl watch party three years ago for the homeless.
This weekend, the vlogger known as Meir Kay is hosting at least 15 such parties across the country with the help of volunteers and donors, he told CNN. Free food and camaraderie will be offered at a time when homelessness has risen nationwide, especially on the West Coast.
"Ultimately, the mission of the Super Bowl party is less about the party," Kalmanson said. "It is just the stage for human beings to come together, put ... aside our differences, our struggles or challenges, and connect on a human level to show love, compassion."
He made a personal connection
Around the Super Bowl in 2017, a young man caught Kalmanson's attention as he was walking around New York, he recalled.
"He was holding a cardboard sign and on it said, 'I don't want anything to eat. I don't want to drink. All I want is to be seen. I want to talk to somebody,"' Kalmanson said. "That just hit me in the gut."
Kalmanson went to a bodega, grabbed some food for the man and sat down with him to listen, the internet personality said.
"We connected. ... I know what it means to feel alone in this world," explained Kalmanson, who moved around a lot as a child.
At times ignored and bullied, Kalmanson has always tried to make sure others don't feel that way, he said. So, he brainstormed what he could do to help that man and others.
The Super Bowl came to mind.
"Super Bowl is this unofficial holiday in the U