NYPD seizes 275 pounds of pot in huge drug bust

(CNN) The New York Police Department has made what it called a "tremendous" drug seizure.

Officials recovered 275 pounds of marijuana and more than 12,000 THC cartridges used for vaping Wednesday night after searching a storage facility in Staten Island, NYPD Sergeant Mary O'Donnell confirmed to CNN.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, O'Donnell added.

"That's an awful lot of illegal drugs that will never be sold on the streets of #StatenIsland thanks to the great men and women @NYPD120Pct and @StatenIslandDA," NYPD Staten Island's Assistant Chief Kenneth Corey tweeted.

While many of the comments in response to the tweet were congratulatory of NYPD's bust, some Twitter users voiced their opinion that marijuana should be legal.

