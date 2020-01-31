Author Mary Higgins Clark, bestselling 'Queen of Suspense,' dies at 92

(CNN) Author Mary Higgins Clark, the bestselling "Queen of Suspense" known for dozens of novels sold worldwide, has died.

"She passed away peacefully this evening at the age of 92 surrounded by family and friends," the publisher said.

Clark's writing career spanned decades, and included bestselling suspense titles such as "Loves Music, Loves to Dance" and "A Stranger Is Watching." Some of her books have been turned into television films, including the mystery movie "The Cradle Will Fall."

The mother of five started her career by writing short stories before becoming a prolific novelist.

