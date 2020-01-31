The Staples Center is ready to honor Kobe Bryant at tonight's game

(CNN) After an emotional week for the Los Angeles Lakers, the franchise is set to honor its former star, Kobe Bryant, at Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Photos of the Staples Center show each seat draped with a yellow t-shirt with either a purple and white No. 8 or No. 24. Depending on which side of the arena the fans sit on determines which shirt they receive. Bryant wore both numbers playing for the team and the Lakers retired both at the end of Bryant's career.

The Lakers tweeted an image of a logo — a circle with the initials KB inside — on the court, just outside the playing area. The circle and letters are in black and the KB is outlined in gold. There is a white star on the K.

On the tweet, the Lakers wrote: "The House That Kobe Built."

In another tweet the Lakers posted a photo of a No. 28 jersey, currently worn by point guard Quinn Cook, with the logo on the right shoulder.