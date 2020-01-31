A car company edited its Super Bowl ad to remove a helicopter following the death of Kobe Bryant

(CNN) Genesis, the luxury car maker, debuted its upcoming Super Bowl ad on Tuesday only to quickly take it down in order to remove a helicopter from the ad following the death of Kobe Bryant.

The original ad featured a stationary helicopter that was in the opening two seconds of the commercial. The edited version of the ad will air on Sunday during Super Bowl LIV.

"The ad had been filmed, produced and delivered well before Sunday's tragedy, so we took down the spot out of compassion and sensitivity to the families," a spokesman for Genesis told CNN.

The ad features supermodel Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend.

Read More