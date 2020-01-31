The number of Iranian students turned back at US airports is growing. And universities are worried

(CNN) They left Iran with valid visas in hand. But hours after landing in the US, they were forced to turn back on flights they never expected to take.

"Campuses are much more worried about what happens at the port of entry than they used to be ... because it is so unpredictable and so apparently random," says Terry Hartle, senior vice president of the American Council on Education, which represents about 1,800 colleges and universities. "It used to be that you would breathe a sigh of a relief when your international student got their visa. Now you breathe a sigh of relief when they get to campus."

US Customs and Border Protection says its inspections take additional factors into account and can uncover details that didn't come up in previous visa screenings.

There's no guarantee, the agency says, that someone with a visa will be allowed to enter the United States. And every day, hundreds of people are denied entry at US ports.

But advocacy organizations, rights groups and immigration lawyers say the situation they've seen unfolding recently is far from business as usual.

"Something's different now," says Ali Rahnama, legislative counsel for the Public Affairs Alliance of Iranian Americans. "Deportation of this number of students is not normal."

Advocates say many of the students were deported in Boston

CBP hasn't released statistics on how many Iranian students the agency has denied entry and removed from the country in recent months. And the agency says it can't reveal details about individual cases due to privacy restrictions.

So lawyers and advocacy groups are using word of mouth to come up with tallies of their own.

At least 17 Iranian students have been deported from the US since August, according to Rahnama, who's spoken with most of them as he tries to get a handle on what's happening. It's a notable increase from previous years, Rahnama says, when one or two cases would come up annually.

Advocates say many students in the recent wave of cases were deported from Boston's Logan International Airport -- at least 11 of them, by one attorney's count.

Carol Rose says the trend is clear. But the reasons behind it, she says, remain a mystery.

"We don't know whether this is a decision by the Boston CBP office, or whether this is a decision coming from the Trump administration, because it's all being done in secret," says Rose, the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts. "Maybe it's because we have a lot of students coming, because we're a center of higher education. Or it may well be there's just a decision by some rogue agents here who have a personal dislike for people from Iran. We just simply don't know."