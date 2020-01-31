Man arrested for alleged attack on transgender woman in a New York subway station

(CNN) A man who allegedly yelled anti-transgender slurs and spat on a transgender journalist last week was arrested and charged with hate crimes, the New York Police Department announced.

Pablo Valle, 26, of Queens, was arrested and charged with hate crimes for first-degree harassment and second-degree aggravated harassment for the attack on Serena Daniari.

Daniari, 26, was waiting at the West 155th subway station in Manhattan last Friday, when a man approached and began asking her questions, she told CNN. She took her headphones out and asked him to repeat what he said, Daniari said.

"When he heard my voice, he realized I was trans and got aggressive," Daniari told CNN. Daniari has written for multiple online outlets, including CNN

Valle and a woman with him called Daniari anti-transgender slurs, spitting on her and slapping the phone out of her hand, she said. Daniari said the couple threatened her with a concealed gun before fleeing.

