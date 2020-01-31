A ship was believed to have vanished in the Bermuda Triangle. Scientists found it after almost 95 years

(CNN) The SS Cotopaxi vanished in 1925 and for decades, people speculated that it may have been a victim of the infamous Bermuda Triangle.

It turns out, the ill-fated freighter is at the bottom of the ocean about 35 miles from St. Augustine, Florida, according to scientists, who say they've identified the ship. The site is known as "The Bear Wreck" to divers and spearfishers, who were unaware of its history.

Michael Barnette first dove the wreck about 15 years ago and has been trying to identify it for a while. Barnette is a biologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and has identified dozens of shipwrecks and downed airplanes as an independent researcher.

"I knew my heart that it was the Cotopaxi, but trying to prove it is something different," he told CNN. "We didn't know 100% because we didn't have that smoking gun, we didn't have a bell with a name on it, or anything like that."

The Cotopaxi was a steam-powered freighter that set sail on November 29, 1925, with a cargo of coal on a trip from Charleston, South Carolina, to Havana, Cuba, when it disappeared with 32 people on board.