Black and Hispanic drivers in Austin, Texas, are disproportionately stopped by police, report says

(CNN) Black and Hispanic drivers in Austin, Texas, continue to be pulled over by police disproportionately, according to a city report released Thursday.

It found that black and African Americans are the most overrepresented, making up 15% of motor vehicle stops and 25% of arrests resulting from stops by the Austin Police Department in 2018. Yet black and African Americans make up just 8% of the city's adult population.

Hispanics and Latinos are also disproportionately affected, the report found. They made up 33% of motor vehicle stops and 43% of resulting arrests, despite making up 31% of Austin residents 18 and older.

Blacks and Hispanics are also disproportionately searched as a result of those stops, the report found.

Whites and Asians get pulled over less

