Anne Cox Chambers, media heiress and former US ambassador, has died at 100

(CNN) Anne Cox Chambers, who with her sister took over the family media conglomerate that became Cox Enterprises and once served as US ambassador to Belgium, died Friday at her Atlanta home at the age of 100, the company said.

Chambers and her sister Barbara Cox Anthony in the 1970s became controlling owners of the newspaper, TV and radio empire founded by their father, three-term Ohio governor and onetime presidential candidate James M. Cox.

Forbes estimated her net worth at $17 billion in 2016. Two years earlier, she was Georgia's richest person -- one of only six women at the time to lead their state in net worth, according to global wealth-tracking company Wealth-X.

"My aunt, a vivacious and charismatic woman, was very proud of Cox Enterprises' success and the accomplishments of its employees," Jim Kennedy, Cox Enterprises chairman and Chambers' nephew, said.

"In addition to her work for the company, she had a career of her own that was driven by her personal passions and the respect she earned within the business community."