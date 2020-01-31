Hundreds honor Alyssa Altobelli, a victim of the crash that killed Kobe Bryant

(CNN)Friends of Alyssa Altobelli say she was a fierce point guard on the basketball court and a loyal friend who was determined to attend the University of Oregon in a few years.
Hundreds of people -- many of them her peers at school -- honored her with this remembrance and more at a park near the 14-year-old's home in the Southern California city of Newport Beach on Thursday evening, video from CNN affiliates KABC and KTLA showed.
A crowd packed a baseball field for a candlelight vigil for Alyssa, who was among the nine people killed -- including NBA legend Kobe Bryant and her parents -- in a helicopter crash Sunday in the hills of Calabasas.
Some of her friends wore T-shirts in green and gold -- the University of Oregon's colors -- with slogans that read "Live Like Lyssa."
Friends took turns speaking about the eighth-grader with a microphone near the top of a baseball diamond, while a crowd sat in the outfield grass, listening.
"If she was smiling, other people were always smiling around her," Ellie Robinson, one of her friends, told KABC. "She was respectful ... She knew how to handle herself. She knew what to say ... and she was nice and she was funny."
Toward sunset, people released nine sky lanterns -- one for each victim of the crash. Mourners then held candles as it got dark, while some of Alyssa's favorite songs played on speakers.
Students are leaving notes on her desks at school
At Alyssa's school, Ensign Intermediate in Newport Beach, mourning classmates have been leaving notes on desks that she had used, Annette Franco, a spokeswoman for the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, told KTLA.
