Hundreds honor Alyssa Altobelli, a victim of the crash that killed Kobe Bryant

(CNN) Friends of Alyssa Altobelli say she was a fierce point guard on the basketball court and a loyal friend who was determined to attend the University of Oregon in a few years.

Hundreds of people -- many of them her peers at school -- honored her with this remembrance and more at a park near the 14-year-old's home in the Southern California city of Newport Beach on Thursday evening, video from CNN affiliates KABC and KTLA showed.

A crowd packed a baseball field for a candlelight vigil for Alyssa, who was among the nine people killed -- including NBA legend Kobe Bryant and her parents -- in a helicopter crash Sunday in the hills of Calabasas.

Hundreds gathered for Thursday's vigil.

Some of her friends wore T-shirts in green and gold -- the University of Oregon's colors -- with slogans that read "Live Like Lyssa."

Friends took turns speaking about the eighth-grader with a microphone near the top of a baseball diamond, while a crowd sat in the outfield grass, listening.

