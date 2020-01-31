Church of England apologizes for saying only married heterosexuals should have sex

London (CNN) Top archbishops in the Church of England have apologized for guidance issued by the church last week that said only married heterosexuals should have sex -- while same-sex or heterosexual Christians in civil partnerships should remain abstinent.

"We are very sorry and recognize the division and hurt this has caused," Welby and Sentamu wrote.

The statement stopped short of retracting the "pastoral guidance" issued by the bishops of the Church of England , which was in response to the extension of civil partnerships to heterosexual couples in the UK.

The guidance, published January 22, said "for Christians, marriage -- that is the lifelong union between a man and a woman, contracted with the making of vows -- remains the proper context for sex