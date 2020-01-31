A Chinese cultural treasure in US is (mostly) saved from fire

The exhibit traced the evolution of the Chinese restaurant in America, from a cuisine once despised by white Americans to one embraced nationwide. The menus were beautiful: richly colored, ornately decorated and full of fascinating details including purposefully misspelled words pandering to stereotypes ("flied lice" as opposed to "fried rice") and lyrics to Broadway show tunes.
Each evening after work, I would walk down the steps of the building on Mulberry Street, built in 1893, and into the heart of a bustling Chinatown at twilight. It was not lost on me that a museum dedicated to Chinese immigrants occupied an old school building in Little Italy, across from Christopher Columbus Park, basketball courts and in the shadows of City Hall. It was like standing at the crossroads of America each day.
Thankfully, it appears the museum's artifacts are salvageable
. Those artifacts include menus, books, magazines, theater programs, ticket stubs, photographs, scrapbooks, oral histories, passports, letters, paper fans, printing blocks, community flyers and much more. They are crucial because our fellow Americans of Chinese origin and with Chinese heritage are an important part of our ever-unfolding American story -- even if we have not always treated them as such.
The Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882
denied entry to Chinese laborers, despite being less than 5% of admitted immigrants at the time. Chinese women were specifically barred, those who did arrive often sold into prostitution. Male laborers often worked for low wages and suffered from family separation, ill health and drug addiction. Chinese workers were subjected to "harassment, robberies, and mob violence" writes historian Erika Lee in her book "The Making of Asian America."
In New York, Chinese American shopkeepers, peddlers and laborers formed a small enclave in Lower Manhattan. In the 20th century, as immigration quotas were lifted, Chinatown grew from a few thousand residents into a bustling epicenter of New York life and the largest Chinatown in the nation (by population).
It was that rapid change that prompted the Chinatown History Project in 1980. Community members and activists salvaged photographs, scrapbooks and ephemera from dumpsters and curbsides in an attempt to comprehend how quickly things had changed. The seeds of that project would become the Chinatown History Museum, renamed to the Museum of Chinese in the Americas, and, today, called the Museum of Chinese in America.