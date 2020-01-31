A Chinese cultural treasure in US is (mostly) saved from fire

Jason Steinhauer is the director of Villanova University's Lepage Center for History in the Public Interest and Senior Fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. Read more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) In 2006, I worked at the Museum of Chinese in America (MoCA), in the historic building that went up in flames last Friday over the Lunar New Year. At the time, the museum had five staff and two volunteers; a small permanent exhibit was on the second floor. I held a temporary position, packaging historic menus for an exhibition titled "Have You Eaten Yet?"

The exhibit traced the evolution of the Chinese restaurant in America, from a cuisine once despised by white Americans to one embraced nationwide. The menus were beautiful: richly colored, ornately decorated and full of fascinating details including purposefully misspelled words pandering to stereotypes ("flied lice" as opposed to "fried rice") and lyrics to Broadway show tunes.

Jason Steinhauer

Each evening after work, I would walk down the steps of the building on Mulberry Street, built in 1893, and into the heart of a bustling Chinatown at twilight. It was not lost on me that a museum dedicated to Chinese immigrants occupied an old school building in Little Italy, across from Christopher Columbus Park, basketball courts and in the shadows of City Hall. It was like standing at the crossroads of America each day.

Thankfully, it appears the museum's artifacts are salvageable . Those artifacts include menus, books, magazines, theater programs, ticket stubs, photographs, scrapbooks, oral histories, passports, letters, paper fans, printing blocks, community flyers and much more. They are crucial because our fellow Americans of Chinese origin and with Chinese heritage are an important part of our ever-unfolding American story -- even if we have not always treated them as such.

The Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 denied entry to Chinese laborers, despite being less than 5% of admitted immigrants at the time. Chinese women were specifically barred, those who did arrive often sold into prostitution. Male laborers often worked for low wages and suffered from family separation, ill health and drug addiction. Chinese workers were subjected to "harassment, robberies, and mob violence" writes historian Erika Lee in her book "The Making of Asian America."

