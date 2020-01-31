Indian man killed in police shoot-out after holding 23 children hostage at fake birthday party

New Delhi (CNN) A man who held 23 children hostage after inviting them to a fake birthday party for his daughter has been killed by police in northern India, local authorities said Friday.

Speaking at a press conference, local authorities described how Subhash Batham invited the children to his house in Kasaria village in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening under the pretext of holding a birthday party for his 1-year-old daughter, but then locked the children in his basement.

The 23 children held hostage were all aged around 10, with the exception of one baby, Anil Mishra, Superintendent of Police for Farrukhabad, told CNN.

OP Singh, Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police, said at the press conference that Batham was killed by police during rescue operations involving the national security guard and an anti-terrorism squad.

"He invited the children on the pretext of holding a birthday party for his daughter and locked the children in the basement of his house," Singh said

