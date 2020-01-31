UK health service chief slams Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Goop' treatments

By Rory Sullivan, CNN

Updated 12:38 PM ET, Fri January 31, 2020

Gwyneth Paltrow at the In Goop Health Summit in San Francisco on November 16, 2019
(CNN)A top UK health official has criticized Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand Goop for promoting treatments that pose "considerable risks to health."

Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, singled out Goop during a speech in Oxford on Thursday about the rise of fake news relating to health.
Stevens targeted "dubious" wellness products and "dodgy procedures" available on the internet, saying misleading claims on the web had put misinformation "on steroids."
Netflix this month released docuseries "The Goop Lab," which centers on Paltrow's lifesty