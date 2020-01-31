Earn a highest-ever 140,000 bonus points with the IHG Premier credit card

CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. Sometimes we receive a commission through The Points Guy affiliate network if you apply and are approved for a card, but our reporting is always independent and objective.

The IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card recently bumped up its welcome bonus to the best publicly available offer we've seen to date. Right now, you can earn 140,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on the card within the first three months of account opening. IHG includes many familiar hotel brands such as Holiday Inn, Kimpton, Crowne Plaza and the high-end InterContinental Hotels. Plus, CNN Underscored's partner The Points Guy values IHG points at 0.5 cents apiece, so this bonus will get you about $700 in value toward IHG hotels worldwide, all for just an $89 annual fee.

With the IHG Premier card, you earn a whopping 25 points for every dollar you spend at IHG hotels, along with 2 points per dollar on purchases at gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants and 1 point per dollar on all other purchases. While the number of points you'll earn at IHG properties with this card is better than any other credit card out there, you can probably get more rewards in the other bonus categories and on everyday purchases with a different card. The real value of this card, however, comes down to its benefits.

Benefits of the IHG Premier credit card

Just by having the IHG Premier card, you'll receive many perks that outweigh its annual fee. For instance...

1. Receive automatic IHG Platinum status

IHG Premier credit cardholders automatically receive complimentary IHG Platinum elite status. Although IHG Platinum status isn't the best hotel status around, having some sort of elite status when you walk in the front door of a hotel is better than no status at all.

One of the main benefits of holding IHG Platinum status is that your points will never expire. Typically, IHG points expire if there's no account activity within a 12-month timeframe. IHG is very strict with this policy, so not having to worry about your points expiring is a great benefit.

2. Receive a free night every year on your card's anniversary

Starting with your first IHG Premier card anniversary (meaning one year from the date you originally get the card), every year you'll receive a free reward night certificate to redeem at a qualifying IHG hotel. Now, this certificate can't be used at every IHG property — it's capped at hotels costing up to 40,000 IHG Rewards points based on IHG's rewards nights chart. But some notable properties where this certificate can be redeemed include the InterContinental Hotel Lisbon, the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, the Holiday Inn Resort Aruba and the Hotel Indigo San Diego Del Mar, just to name a few. During peak dates, these hotels can be quite pricey if you're paying for them in cash, giving you excellent value with this perk.

With the certificate alone, you're already coming out well ahead of the annual fee. And if your significant other also has an IHG Premier card, you can put the certificates from both cards together to get a nice weekend getaway by booking the free nights back to back.

3. Get your fourth night free

The Holiday Inn Resort Aruba-Beach.

All cardholders of the IHG Premier credit card get their fourth night free when redeeming points at an IHG hotel. There are no exclusions to this benefit — this perk can be extended to any IHG property, regardless of the number of points it costs for a free night. For example, let's say you're looking to stay at the Holiday Inn Resort Aruba right near Palm Beach in Aruba. At 40,000 points per night, you can redeem just 120,000 points for a full four-night stay at this hotel thanks to this benefit. That means with the card's sign-up bonus alone, you can be well on your way to enjoying the sunny Caribbean for no additional cost.

4. Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fee credit

When you apply for either the Global Entry or TSA PreCheck trusted traveler programs, just pay with your IHG Premier credit card and your application fee up to $100 will be reimbursed in full. The TSA PreCheck program gets you through TSA security faster at U.S. airports, while Global Entry expedites going through immigration when you return to the U.S. from being overseas.

Even if you already have one of these memberships, you can always use your IHG Premier to pay for a friend or family member's application fee and you'll still receive the reimbursement — the name on the Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application doesn't need to match the name on the credit card. And you can receive this fee reimbursement once every four years.

Should you consider the IHG Premier credit card?

If you stay at IHG hotels even a couple times a year, the IHG Premier is a card we recommend having simply for its benefits, though not for using on everyday purchases. That's because you can earn more rewards — either cash back or points — with other credit cards.

For example, the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card earns 2 points for every dollar you spend on travel and dining, but Chase points are worth at least twice as much as IHG points. Even on CNN Underscored's benchmark credit card, the Citi® Double Cash Card, you'll earn 2% cash back — 1% when you make a purchase, and another 1% when you pay it off — on everything you buy. Since IHG points are only worth 0.5 cents apiece according to The Points Guy, you're getting a 12.5% return on spending at IHG hotels with the IHG Premier card, but only a 1% return in the 2x bonus categories.

Also, if you don't spend a lot of time at IHG hotels, this probably isn't the right credit card for you, since you won't be able to take advantage of the best benefits and perks of the card. If that's the case, check our our guide to "The best credit cards of 2020" to find a card that's more suitable for your needs.

But between the benefits and the sign-up bonus, the IHG Premier card is worth a look for even occasional IHG travelers. In the first year alone, you'll end up with 140,000 bonus points after you make the minimum spend, which is worth $700, plus Global Entry or TSA PreCheck reimbursement, which is worth up to another $100. That equals up to $800 in value. And starting with the second year, you'll receive a reward night certificate valued at up to $200 since the certificate works at IHG properties that cost up to 40,000 points per night. Add in all of the other benefits of being a cardholder — such as your fourth night free and Platinum elite status — and for just a $89 fee, you should find it very easy to come out ahead if you use IHG hotels on any regular basis.

A room at the IHG InterContinental Hotel in Lisbon.

Finally, those who have the old no-longer-available IHG® Rewards Club Select Card aren't disqualified from getting the IHG Premier card and bonus offer. And if you have both cards, you're able to reap the benefits of both at the same time and get even greater value from being a cardholder. Just keep in mind that since this is a Chase credit card, all applicants are subject to Chase's "5/24" rule, which means if you've gotten five or more credit cards from all banks in the past 24 months, Chase will automatically deny your application.

Apply now to maximize the sign-up bonus

With some other credit cards, you'll find that the value mostly comes from the welcome offer. But not this card. If you spend a lot of time at IHG hotels, the IHG Premier is a credit card you'll likely want to hold onto for years to come thanks to its benefits. Of course, it doesn't hurt to apply for this card during its highest ever sign-up offer as well, so grab it now and score a nice haul of bonus points to use at IHG hotels around the world.

Learn more about the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card.

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Note: While the offers mentioned above are accurate at the time of publication, they're subject to change at any time and may have changed, or may no longer be available.