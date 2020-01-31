Stay warm this winter with savings on select Honeywell heaters

Temperatures across the country are still steadily dropping — and so are the prices on a selection of heaters and air purifiers from trusted home brand Honeywell.

No matter what kind of space you're trying to heat, one of these devices will get the job done safely. See below to select the heater that suits your cold-weather needs. Just don't freeze up when it comes to shopping these deals; they could be gone in a hot second.

Honeywell UberHeat Ceramic Heater ($24.74, originally $30.78; amazon.com)

This compact heater is ideal for tabletop placement, but don't let its small size fool you. It's capable of producing 1,500 watts and features two heat settings, an adjustable thermostat, cool-touch housing and overheat protection.

Honeywell HeatGenius Ceramic Heater ($55.43, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

One of the most versatile options, this multidirectional heater boasts six customized heat settings, along with a two-hour auto-off heat phase timer, a quiet mode setting, tip-over and overheat protection, cool touch housing and more.

Honeywell EnergySmart ThermaWave Heater ($48.74, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

Heat larger areas more easily thanks to this heater's ThermaWave convection heating, which uses natural air flow to continuously cycle warmed air within your space. It also uses EnergySmart technology to help regulate power consumption and potentially save you money on power bills.

Honeywell TurboForce Heater ($52.49, originally $68.99; amazon.com)

With two heat settings and a fan only option, the TurboForce heater pivots up to 45 degrees and offers three oscillation angles for maximum control over which areas will feel the heat.

Honeywell Professional Series True HEPA Air Purifier ($485.09, originally $699; amazon.com)

Though it's not a heater, this HEPA air purifier will come in handy if you want to keep pollen, dust, smoke, pet dander, mold spores and certain bacteria and viruses under control this season. It uses a four-stage cleaning system to remove up to 99.97% of particles from the air in large spaces. The filters only need to be changed once a year (a light will remind you when it's time) and the quieter Sleep Mode will ensure the device won't disturb you at night.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.