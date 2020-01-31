For one day only, Amazon is taking up to 40% off smart home products ranging from a full home security system by Swann to a WeMo light switch that works with a variety of ecosystems.

These deals wrap at the stroke of midnight PST. Below, we walk you through our top picks from the sale, as well as highlight some deeply discounted Echo smart speakers you can use to control these smart devices.

The Wemo Smart Plug Mini won us over last year, and we're bullish on the forthcoming 2020 line as well. A single 2nd Generation Smart Light Switch ($30.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com) and a two-pack bundle of the three-way light switch ($59.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com) are both on sale today. Unlike other smart controllers that plug into an outlet, these switches physically replace the non-smart ones.

You'll get full access to scheduling, monitoring and control via the WeMo app for iOS and Android. Additionally, the Smart Light Switch from Wemo supports Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and IFTTT. You can bundle this with the Wemo Mini Smart Plug for a price that won't break the bank at $19.99, down from $34.99.

This Gold Box offers savings with networking. You can get a two-Pack Linksys Velop Mesh Router system for $187.99, down from $349.99. This simple mesh system has a sleek black outer shell that houses the ability to cast a tri-band network that covers up to 4,000 square feet. Setup is simple with the companion app for iOS and Android, and it should improve overall network speed and bandwidth.

At $11.99, this is a great deal for a smart bulb. This is a standard A19 bulb in soft white with dimming features. It peaks at 800 lumens and integrates with both Alexa and the Google Assistant, allowing you to control it with your voice, an app or a light switch.

Swann has been a leader in the security space for quite some time and much of its newer offerings integrate with Alexa or Google ecosystem. Its combination Floodlight and Security Camera packs support for smart home and boasts a number of features. It's on sale for $119.99 (from $179.99) for a camera. The two floodlights can easily light up the night with a maximum of 2500 lumens and you'll have a clear view, thanks to a 1080p HD lens with night vision. Those smart home integrations make it easy for you to pull up a live view on a Chromecast (connected to a TV) or an Echo Show.

There are plenty of other deals in the Gold Box here, but you can also pair all of the above, and many others, with a smart speaker. The entry level, but fan-favorite 3rd Generation Echo Dot is on sale for $34.99 (from $49.99). Plus, the Echo Show 8 (which we called the best smart display) is $99.99, down from $129.99.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.