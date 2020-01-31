Get faster Wi-Fi with these Eero bundles on sale right now

Many folks have a corner of their house where the Wi-Fi just doesn't work. Whether you're trying to watch Netflix or play video games, your poor Wi-Fi signal just doesn't cut it.

Eero, the Amazon-owned company that makes mesh Wi-Fi systems, is here to help. Even better, several of Eero's bundles are on sale right now on Amazon.

Depending on your desired coverage, you can snag any of these three sets for 20% off. One Eero Pro and one Beacon is $239 (down from $299), one Eero Pro plus two beacons is down to $319 (from $399) and three Eero Pros are $100 off at just $399.

1 Eero Pro and 1 Eero Beacon ($239, originally $299; amazon.com )

1 Eero Pro and 2 Eero Beacons ($319, originally $399; amazon.com )

3 Eero Pros ($399, originally $499; amazon.com)

Adding a mesh system to your existing Wi-Fi is a simple way to improve your connectivity. The Eero Pro provides nearly double the speed of the original Eero, clocking in with connectivity at up to 1 Gbps. Keep in mind that your speeds will depend on your internet plan from your service provider. It uses tri-band Wi-Fi and simultaneously casts 2.4 GHz, 5.2 GHz, and 5.8 GHz networks to attain those speeds and stellar connectivity. The Beacon, on the other hand, acts as an extender to enhance Wi-Fi in those hard to reach rooms. It can improve network speeds up to 350 Mbps.

For 1-2 bedroom homes, the small bundle is perfect. Just plug the Eero Pro directly into your modem and download the Eero app (for iOS or Android), which will guide you to the best place to set up your Beacon. For 2-4 bedroom homes, adding a second Beacon can provide full coverage. But for larger homes, you'll probably want to buy the bundle with 3 Eero Pros.

Eero's app also gives you full control over all your network-boosting devices. You can view each unit's usage and even pause connectivity ("Dinner's ready!"). So, if you've been looking to beef up your Wi-Fi, now is the perfect time to invest in a bundle from Eero. The mesh systems can increase your speeds and connectivity so your entire family can use all their devices without breaking a sweat.

Get one Eero Pro and one Eero Beacon for just $239, one Eero Pro and two Beacons for $319 or three Eero Pros for only $399 on Amazon right now. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.