Build your digital marketing skills with this 12-course bundle

Around every corner of the internet is a marketing opportunity. Whether you're on Facebook, Reddit or YouTube, there are dozens of ways to leverage opportunities.

The first step is figuring out what techniques actually turn a profit. That's where The 2020 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle ($39; cnnstore.com) comes in.

This bundle consists of 12 courses or over 20 hours of tips and guides that should both introduce online marketing and help you gain an edge in the field. For $39, you can learn savvy ways to make sure your ads are seen on sites like Google and Facebook. You'll be exposed to the best ways to funnel users to your business, with an emphasis on ads.

This includes strategies from the user side, like how to attract people to your ads in particular, to the site side, like taking advantage of Amazon's recommendation algorithms.

There are also lessons that concentrate on creating potential leads and sales for your business, particularly on LinkedIn. Either way, don't limit yourself to a single platform — this bundle is all about maximizing your presence (and profit) in the digital world.

But don't worry about learning it all at once. Once you purchase this bundle, it's yours for life. Stream it from wherever you are, be it a smartphone or desktop, at any time that works for you.

As we mentioned, this bundle places a heavy emphasis on ad revenue as a source of income. In the lesson called YouTube Advertising for Beginners, you can explore the ins and outs of this inexpensive form of advertising. The methods outlined in this course should help you target visitors to the other ends of your ads at less than 15 cents per click. And when it comes to doing online business, generating traffic for less money is the way to go.

If you want to provide marketing services rather than take advantage of them, look into How to Start a Profitable Video Marketing Business. This course aims to provide the tools to start a viable digital marketing business from scratch. Even someone with no experience, as the lesson claims, can follow these courses and start creating videos for clients.

Why miss out on digital revenue? The 2020 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle can give you the skills you need to start bringing in customers from the most popular websites around.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.