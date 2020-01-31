Rescued koalas named for fallen American firefighters

(CNN) Three koalas seeking refuge from bushfires and heatwaves across Australia have been named in honor of the American firefighters who died in an air-tanker crash last week.

Now, Ian, Paul and Rick are resting at a temporary "5-star koala hotel" on the Australian National University's campus in Canberra. They were named by the Two Thumbs Wildlife Trust, which runs koala sanctuaries across the country as well as the rehabilitation center in the nation's capital.

The three firefighters were 44-year-old Capt. Ian McBeth of Great Falls, Montana, who was piloting the downed C-130 plane; First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson, 42, of Buckeye, Arizona; and 43-year-old Flight Engineer Rick DeMorgan Jr., who lived in Navarre, Florida.