Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Iranian students being deported. A youth self-defense militia in Mexico. A cropped activist photo sparking debate. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.
Tinder announced it is adding safety features to its app, but author Kara Alaimo says it's not enough. She believes the way to change starts with the government requiring online dating companies to conduct background checks of all users.
You've heard the Wuhan coronavirus is spreading, but do you really know what it is? CNN's visual guide breaks down the science behind the virus, its symptoms, a map of its impact and everything to know about the virus.
This interactive timeline takes you on a journey through Kobe Bryant's life and gives you 24 defining moments of the NBA legend's career.
Iranian students returning to the United States are being deported, even while carrying valid visas. Students and immigrant rights advocates are upset, and American universities are concerned.
After being cropped out of a photo of white climate activists, Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate ignited a debate over race and representation in the media.