Settle in with these weekend reads

By Shania Shelton and Mirtha Donastorg

Updated 4:10 PM ET, Fri January 31, 2020

(CNN)Iranian students being deported. A youth self-defense militia in Mexico. A cropped activist photo sparking debate. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.

Opinion: Dating apps effect on sexual assault

Tinder announced it is adding safety features to its app, but author Kara Alaimo says it's not enough. She believes the way to change starts with the government requiring online dating companies to conduct background checks of all users.

A visual guide into the global virus

    You've heard the Wuhan coronavirus is spreading, but do you really know what it is? CNN's visual guide breaks down the science behind the virus, its symptoms, a map of its impact and everything to know about the virus.
    A journey through Kobe Bryant's life and career

    This interactive timeline takes you on a journey through Kobe Bryant's life and gives you 24 defining moments of the NBA legend's career.

    Deportation of Iranian students

    Iranian students returning to the United States are being deported, even while carrying valid visas. Students and immigrant rights advocates are upset, and American universities are concerned.

    A cropped photo sparks debate

    After being cropped out of a photo of white climate activists, Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate ignited a debate over race and representation in the media.

      Young boys are joining a self-defense militia