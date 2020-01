Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN) Iranian students being deported. A youth self-defense militia in Mexico. A cropped activist photo sparking debate. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.

Tinder announced it is adding safety features to its app, but author Kara Alaimo says it's not enough. She believes the way to change starts with the government requiring online dating companies to conduct background checks of all users.

You've heard the Wuhan coronavirus is spreading, but do you really know what it is? CNN's visual guide breaks down the science behind the virus, its symptoms, a map of its impact and everything to know about the virus.