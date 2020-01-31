(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- The Senate reconvened today in President Trump's impeachment trial, and the debate on whether to compel witnesses and documents will take place. Keep up with the latest here.
-- John Delaney, a former Maryland congressman, dropped out of the Democratic presidential race.
-- Analysis: Britain will become the first country to leave the European Union tonight after voting to leave three-and-a-half years ago.
-- The UK confirmed its first two coronavirus cases, and now there are more than 140 confirmed cases outside of mainland China. Follow live updates here.
-- Fotis Dulos, a man charged with killing his wife, died. Authorities believe he attempted suicide earlier this week.
-- Kobe Bryant's family wants privacy after the NBA star and his daughter's death. They say inaccurate reports are adding to their pain.
-- Seungri was one of K-pop's biggest stars, and now he's been indicted on prostitution and habitual gaming charges.
-- Demi Lovato told her parents that she may end up with a woman, and their reaction left her emotional.