Body of Mexican butterfly conservationist found in well

By Madeline Holcombe and Helena DeMoura, CNN

Updated 2:32 AM ET, Fri January 31, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

People mourn next to the coffin with the remains of Mexican environmentalist Homero Gomez, during his funeral in El Rosario village.
People mourn next to the coffin with the remains of Mexican environmentalist Homero Gomez, during his funeral in El Rosario village.

(CNN)The body of a missing Mexican butterfly conservationist and activist was found in a well, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Homero Gomez Gonzalez, 55, had been missing since January 13, police told CNN Espanol. He was found in Ocampo, Michoacán state, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said during a Thursday press conference.
Homero Gomez
Homero Gomez
Lopez Obrador called Gomez's death "lamentable and painful" and vowed to continue to fight criminal groups believed to be behind his disappearance and death.
An official autopsy will be released at a later date, but a state official said Gomez's body showed signs of asphyxiation.
    Mexico's State Commission for Human Rights said they believe Gomez, known as the "Defender of the Monarch Butterfly," might have come into conflict with illegal loggers while carrying out his conservation work.
    Read More
    People carry the coffin with the remains of Mexican environmentalist Homero Gomez, during his funeral procession in El Rosario village.