Body of Mexican butterfly conservationist found in well

(CNN) The body of a missing Mexican butterfly conservationist and activist was found in a well, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Homero Gomez Gonzalez, 55, had been missing since January 13, police told CNN Espanol. He was found in Ocampo, Michoacán state, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said during a Thursday press conference.

Homero Gomez

Lopez Obrador called Gomez's death "lamentable and painful" and vowed to continue to fight criminal groups believed to be behind his disappearance and death.

An official autopsy will be released at a later date, but a state official said Gomez's body showed signs of asphyxiation.

Mexico's State Commission for Human Rights said they believe Gomez, known as the "Defender of the Monarch Butterfly," might have come into conflict with illegal loggers while carrying out his conservation work.