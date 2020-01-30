US energy-related carbon emissions will only fall 4% from current levels by 2050, agency report projects

(CNN) Energy-related carbon emissions are expected to decline in the next decade, only to pick up again in the 2030s due to energy demand, according to a new report.

The agency made these projections based on current economic trends and policies that regulate the energy industry in the US. If nothing changes in the way the country combats carbon emissions, 30 years from now we will essentially be in the same place we are right now.

This prediction also comes in sharp contrast with the recommendations that were laid out in the landmark 2018 report released by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which argues countries should take significant action to lower carbon emissions in order to avoid the catastrophic effects of global warming.

The report says global carbon emissions would need to decline by 45% from 2010 levels by 2030 and reach net zero around 2050.

