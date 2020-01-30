Ellen DeGeneres gives $20,000 scholarship to Texas teen told to cut his dreadlocks or miss graduation

(CNN) Ellen DeGeneres and Alicia Keys are lending support to a Texas teenager who was told that he won't get to walk at graduation if he doesn't cut his dreadlocks.

The singer presented DeAndre Arnold with a check for $20,000 to go toward his college education when he appeared on "The Ellen Show" Wednesday.

"I'm super proud of you for doing what you know is right," Keys said. "I know the school needs to do the right thing."

Arnold, 18, is a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas, east of Houston, but he hasn't been to school for several days. Just before the start of winter break in December, the Barbers Hill Independent School District, which Arnold's high school is a part of, told his family that if he didn't cut his dreadlocks he would be barred from walking at graduation.

Though the district allows dreadlocks, male students' hair cannot extend below the eyebrows or ear lobes, and must be kept shorter than the top of a T-shirt collar. Arnold's dreadlocks reach below his shoulders, though he puts them up in an effort to comply with the dress code, his mother Sandy Arnold told CNN. Throughout high school, it hasn't been a problem.

