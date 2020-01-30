A dog owner bought a $6 million Super Bowl ad for the veterinary school that saved his beloved pet's life

(CNN) While tuned into the Super Bowl this Sunday, you might see an ad for veterinary research featuring a very, very good boy. That's Scout, and here's his story.

David MacNeil, CEO of car accessory manufacturer WeatherTech, found out that his golden retriever -- Scout -- had a tumor on his heart last summer. The 7-year-old dog was diagnosed with cancer in his blood vessel walls, CNN affiliate WMTV reported , and had a 1% chance of survival.

"There he was in this little room, standing in the corner," MacNeil told WMTV. "He's wagging his tail at me. I'm like, 'I'm not putting that dog down. There's just absolutely no way.'"

So MacNeil took Scout to the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine, where the team put him through chemotherapy and radiation to attack his tumor.

Now, that tumor is almost gone.

Read More