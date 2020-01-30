South Dakota lawmakers push to let residents keep their plastic bags and straws

(CNN) While some other states are passing laws and finding eco-friendly alternatives to reduce plastic waste, South Dakota is moving in the opposite direction.

On Tuesday, the South Dakota Senate Commerce and Energy Committee approved a bill that would prohibit any ban on plastic straws, beverage containers, packaging or bags in the state.

The bill, which now advances to the full Senate, was sponsored by Republican Senator John Wiik. He believes cities in South Dakota shouldn't ban plastic "auxiliary containers" because the state is basically one large, "spread-out small town."

"We have to realize that as small towns are struggling to keep retail thriving, we're seeing people driving farther and farther to do basic shopping for groceries," Wiik said on his legislative blog. "I don't expect hockey parents from Pierre to know if Watertown or Mitchell has a ban on 'auxiliary containers,' and I don't believe that people who live in areas near big towns should have those decisions made for them."

He added that South Dakota has a smaller population than states that ban single-use plastics and that small retail stores and convenience stores in South Dakota are at a disadvantage when trying to find reasonably priced bags, food containers, cups and straws.

