Santa Cruz decriminalizes magic mushrooms and other natural psychedelics,making it the third US city to take such a step

(CNN) The city of Santa Cruz, California, has become the latest city to decriminalize "magic mushrooms" and other natural psychedelics, including ayahuasca and peyote.

The Santa Cruz City Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution that makes investigating and arresting people 21 and older for using or possessing psychoactive plants and fungi among the lowest priorities for law enforcement.

Tuesday's resolution doesn't necessarily make it legal to use or possess natural psychedelics, but it does mean that the city won't be using resources to investigate or arrest people for doing so. People could still face penalties for the sale or cultivation of those substances.

The resolutions or ordinances passed by Santa Cruz, Oakland and Denver don't apply to drugs such as LSD or MDMA, which are synthetic.

