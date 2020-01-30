One lucky Florida player the only winner of the massive $396.9 million Powerball jackpot

(CNN) After claiming no winners since last November, the Powerball jackpot has finally been won by a lucky player in Florida.

The prize?

A whopping $396.9 million.

The jackpot winner matched all six numbers of 9-12-14-31-60 and the Powerball of 2. While the advertised winnings amounted to $394 million, the actual winnings ended up being $396.9 million, according to the Florida Lottery Commission.

The ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven located in Bonita Springs, and the retailer will receive $100,000 just for selling the winning ticket.