A right whale is entangled in fishing gear off the coast of Massachusetts and officials are worried it may drown

(CNN) A right whale is entangled in fishing gear near Nantucket Island in Massachusetts, and officials haven't been able to coordinate a response due to a pod of 60 others nearby.

They fear the whale may drown if it isn't freed.

"It's a recipe for disaster that around 60 North Atlantic right whales have been spotted near Nantucket Island, an area with voluntary boat speed restrictions, with one already entangled," Oceana fisheries campaign manager Gib Brogan told CNN.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) established that voluntary vessel slow-down zone after several of the whales were spotted in the area last week, a local paper reported

A spokesperson for NOAA confirmed the entanglement to CNN.