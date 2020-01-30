This teacher's shoes were stolen from his classroom, so his students surprised him with new ones

(CNN) They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but in this case, you could say the same about a video of a Nebraska teacher when he got an unexpected gift from his students.

Two weeks ago, Logan Fontenelle Middle School teacher Trey Payne's basketball shoes were stolen from his classroom, according to a Facebook post from Bellevue Public Schools.

On Tuesday, a group of Payne's students made sure he didn't miss those shoes too much when they pitched in money to replace the stolen Nike basketball shoes.

The students were upset about what had happened and wanted to help Payne.

Thankfully, the surprise was caught on camera so Payne's reaction could be shared with the world.

