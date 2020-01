Building projects in New Jersey will now have to account for climate change

(CNN) An executive order signed this week by Gov. Phil Murphy will make New Jersey's climate change regulations among the toughest in the nation.

The order, which will require that rising sea levels and other effects of climate change be considered during the permitting process for buildings and infrastructure, comes as President Donald Trump's administration is continuing its rollback of federal environmental protections.

The order also sets up requirements for the monitoring and reduction of greenhouse gases statewide.

"Our climate is already changing," Catherine McCabe, commissioner of New Jersey's Department of Environmental Protection, told CNN on Thursday. "We don't have any more time to wait for a federal solution."

The order met pushback from New Jersey Republicans.

